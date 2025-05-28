Civil defence mock drills to be held in 4 border states tomorrow: Details

A civil defence mock drill will reportedly be carried out on Thursday, May 29, in states bordering Pakistan — Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to media reports, the Haryana government will also conduct a large-scale civil defence drill titled 'Operation Shield' on the same day, starting at 5 pm across all 22 districts, to strengthen the state’s emergency preparedness and response systems.

ALSO READ: Terror acts could've been curbed if Patel's 1947 advice was heeded: PM Modi The development comes days after similar mock drills were held across the nation to assess readiness during emergencies like war, missile attacks, or aerial strikes. These drills were conducted just hours before India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

What is a civil defence mock drill?

Civil defence drills are designed to test the strengths and gaps in emergency preparedness, simulating scenarios like coordinated terror attacks, missile strikes, chemical emergencies, and evacuations. Participants typically include state disaster response teams, local police, fire services, medical personnel, and civil defence volunteers.

During these drills, the public may experience temporary power cuts, blackouts, loud sirens, and restricted access to some areas. Authorities may also conduct evacuation drills and make public announcements, while traffic diversions may occur in affected regions.

Also Read

What should you do during mock drills?