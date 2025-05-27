Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Terror acts could've been curbed if Patel's 1947 advice was heeded: PM Modi

Terror acts could've been curbed if Patel's 1947 advice was heeded: PM Modi

Exposing Pakistan, PM Modi claimed that the country cannot defeat India in a war, and as a result, they have resorted to a proxy war

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during celebration of 20 years of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story and launch of 'Urban Development Year, 2025', in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, May 27, 2025

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during celebration of 20 years of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story and launch of 'Urban Development Year, 2025', in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | Photo: PTI.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that if India had followed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s advice in 1947, today’s terror incidents could have been avoided. Patel had advised not to stop the armed forces before they reached Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Modi said speaking at an event in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.
 
“In 1947, Mother India was torn into pieces. The chains should have been cut, but the arms were chopped off. The country was divided into three parts, and the same night, the first terrorist attack took place on the soil of Kashmir,” Modi said.  
 
Modi said that Pakistan had captured a part of India with the help of terrorists, calling them Mujahideen. He said, if those Mujahideen had been eliminated at the time and Sardar Patel’s advice had been accepted, the cycle of terrorist incidents seen over the past 75 years would not have continued. “No matter how strong or healthy the body is, even a single thorn can cause constant pain and we’ve decided that the thorn must be removed,” Modi said. 
 
 
He also called out Pakistan and exposed their double standards after the Indian armed forces conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, stating that the terrorists killed were given state honours in Pakistan. He added that the Pakistani flag was draped over the coffins, and the terrorists were saluted by the officials of the Pakistan Army. PM Modi also asserted that ‘terrorists are no longer proxy wars’.
 
His remarks come weeks after India and Pakistan witnessed an escalation in the tensions after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
Exposing Pakistan, PM Modi said the neighbouring country cannot defeat India in a war, and as a result, it has resorted to a proxy war. “When the need for war with Pakistan arose, India’s military power defeated Pakistan all three times. Pakistan understood that it could not defeat India in a war. It started a proxy war against India. They kept attacking wherever they got a chance, and we kept tolerating it,” he said.
 
Modi also held a roadshow before laying the foundation stone today for several development projects in Gandhinagar. He is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and has held three roadshows in Vadodara, Bhuj, and Ahmedabad on Monday. Following India’s military strike on Pakistan, this is PM Modi’s first visit to his home state. 
 

More From This Section

The above-normal minimum temperatures are most likely to prevail over several parts of India except in some areas of the northwest in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Explained: IMD's colour-coded alerts and what they mean for you

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Early arrival of monsoon to be blamed for mess, says Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Students

Unrest at DU law faculty after 150 students denied admit cards for exams

Farooq Abdullah

Kashmir's atmosphere of fear has reduced to large extent: Farooq Abdullah

Coal

Two dead, one injured as part of coal mine wall collapses in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Narendra Modi India Pakistan relations Sardar Patel terrorist attacks Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon