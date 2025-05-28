Home / India News / SC closes MP HC proceedings against Vijay Shah over remarks on Col Qureshi

SC closes MP HC proceedings against Vijay Shah over remarks on Col Qureshi

The bench refused to allow any intervention in the matter, saying it does not want to politicise the issue

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi
On May 19, the top court chided Shah and constituted a three-member SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered closure of proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against state minister Vijay Shah for his remarks against Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi, saying it is now looking into the matter.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked for a status report from the special investigation team (SIT) that was constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government in compliance with the top court's earlier order.

The SC noted that the SIT has seized some devices and started its investigation.

The bench was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that parallel proceedings were going on before the high court against the minister. 

ALSO READ: MP police set up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

The top court said that since it is now seized of the matter, the proceedings before the high court stand closed. The interim directions passed on May 19, including the stay of arrest of Shah, stand extended, it said.

It posted the matter for further hearing in the second week of July.

The bench refused to allow any intervention in the matter, saying it does not want to politicise the issue.

On May 19, the top court chided Shah and constituted a three-member SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

Topics :Supreme CourtMadhya PradeshHigh Court

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

