PM Modi meets with Rajnath Singh, NSA chief Doval, chiefs of armed forces

PM Modi meets with Rajnath Singh, NSA chief Doval, chiefs of armed forces

Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India

In this image released by PMO on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), in New Delhi. At least 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also part of the meeting. | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the top defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also part of the meeting, which was held amid India weighing its countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack which left at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India, to the "ends of earth" and inflict harshest punishment on them.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ajit Doval Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh Indian Defence forces

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

