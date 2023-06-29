CJI Chandrachud lays foundation stone of new high court complex in Jammu

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a new high court complex in Jammu.

Justice Chandrachud described judicial officers as frontline warriors and exhorted them to live up to the expectations of the common man seeking justice.

The state-of-the-art complex, estimated to cost over Rs 800 crore, is located in the Raika forest belt on the outskirts of Jammu.

It would contribute to the improvement of the judicial system, said the CJI who was accompanied by Supreme Court Judges Sanjay Kishan Koul and Pankaj Mithal, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh B D Mishra.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal joined the event virtually.

The Chief Justice also launched e-initiatives for the judiciary of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including a Document Management System for the High Court and a National Service for tracking electronic processes in the district courts of the two Union Territories.

These technological initiatives are expected to enhance the functioning of the courts and improve the system of justice delivery, he said.

It is our endeavour that every section of the society, poor or underprivileged have access to Justice. The foundation of the new High Court complex and the newly launched IT initiatives are pioneer steps in bringing reforms in the Justice delivery system, he said.

He also stressed encouraging the productive participation of women in the delivery of Justice.

The new complex is expected to be completed in record time, providing a much-needed upgrade to the existing Jammu High Court campus, which faces several challenges, including fire safety and security concerns, as well as inadequate storage space for files, officials said.

The construction received an approval from the State Administrative Council in 2019, allowing the utilisation of over 40 hectares of forest land for the project, they said.

Despite some opposition and concerns about environmental impact, the Forest Advisory Committee and the State Board for Wildlife approved the project after careful deliberations and imposed additional terms and conditions regarding tree felling and compensation.

However, some organisations held protests in Jammu over the decision.

The new complex, designed as a self-contained integrated complex, will provide a comprehensive judicial ecosystem. It will feature 35 courtrooms with the potential for expansion to 70, along with chambers for 1,000 lawyers and provisions for future expansion, they said.

The complex will also include auditoriums, an administrative block, meditation, medical, and computer centres, a judges' library, and amenities for litigants. Additionally, it will provide accommodation, a Judicial Academy, and convention facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor Sinha said the efforts to enhance the judicial system in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh through the new court complex and technological initiatives reflect a commitment to inclusive and accessible justice.

The use of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, is being explored to ensure seamless and efficient justice delivery, he said.

These initiatives aim to empower citizens, promote ease of access to justice, and uphold the principles enshrined in the Constitution, which have guided India's progress and prosperity for the last 75 years of independence, he said.

Meghwal expressed hope that the technological facilities would accelerate the pace of development and progress. He assured all possible financial support and an adequate budget for the Jammu and Kashmir administration to develop judicial infrastructure.