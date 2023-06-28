Honorarium of Rozgar Sahayaks will be doubled to Rs 18,000: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the honorarium of Rozgar Sahayaks would be doubled and they would get Rs 18,000 a month.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a state level conference of Rozgar Sahayaks at Motilal Nehru Stadium in the state capital on Wednesday evening.

CM Chouhan said, "The honorarium currently being given to Rozgar Sahayak will be doubled. The current amount of Rs 9,000 monthly will be increased to Rs 18,000. The service of Rozgar Sahayak will not be terminated easily. After departmental enquiry/other enquiry, action will be taken only after following the necessary procedure."

The chief minister also announced that Rozgar Sahayak would avail the facility of maternity leave along with general leave. Paternity leave would also be provided to them. In the appointment of Panchayat Secretary, 50 percent seats would be reserved for Rozgar Sahayak.Rozgar Sahayak will be treated at par with Panchayat Secretaries in future in matters related to transfer and appointment. Necessary rules would be made for it.

"Rozgar Sahayaks have a special role in the implementation of public welfare schemes of the government. Rozgar Sahayak did an important job in providing relief to the general public and workers of other states even during the Corona period. At a time, Rozgar Sahayak who were responsible for the work related to MGNREGA, have successfully done important works related to making ration cards, Sambal Yojana, Ayushman cards, National Family Assistance Program and Ladli Bahna Yojana after proper implementation of MGNREGA," CM said.

"It is necessary to eliminate uncertainty from life. Rozgar Sahayaks are special to me. The way bridge dams were built from Rameshwaram to Lanka, today Rozgar Sahayaks are also playing the role of Nal and Neel. Squirrels also contributed to the construction of the bridge. Everyone who contributes to such works is important," the chief minister added.

Besides, the Rozgar Sahayaks present at the venue expressed their gratitude to CM Chouhan and resolved to co-operate with a dedicated spirit in the development of the state.