CJI nominates Justice Kant as chairperson of SC Legal Services Committee

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has nominated Justice Surya Kant as the new chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), in a notification dated November 12, announced the appointment of Justice Surya Kant as head of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC).

The post was previously held by Justice BR Gavai, who will now head NALSA, which is mandated to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of society.

While the chief justice of India is the patron-in-chief of NALSA, the senior-most judge after him is its executive chair.

The second senior-most judge heads the SCLSC, which provides legal services to litigants in the top court.

Justice Surya Kant took charge as chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court on October 5, 2018.

More From This Section

He was elevated as an apex court judge on May 24, 2019.

The Supreme Court judge is due to retire on February 9, 2027.