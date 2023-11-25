Home / India News / Clash between two groups in south Mumbai over 'loud music', 50 booked

Clash between two groups in south Mumbai over 'loud music', 50 booked

The accused have been charged with offences like showing criminal force to overawe, unlawful assembly, rioting, affray, mischief, among others, the official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The incident took place on Friday evening near Gol Deval Temple junction on Maulana Azad road during a procession.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

More than 50 persons were booked for a clash between two groups in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening near Gol Deval Temple junction on Maulana Azad road during a procession, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Some persons attached a truck to the generator van and started playing loud music with sound amplifying equipment, popularly called DJ, and indulged in shouting slogans while one person also pelted a stone, the official said.

"This led to a clash between two groups, after which a sizable number of police personnel had to be deployed at the site to restore normalcy," the official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 141, 143, 145, 147, 149, 160, 427, Maharashtra Police Act sections 37(1)(3) and 135 as well as provisions connected to noise pollution, the JJ police station official said.

The accused have been charged with offences like showing criminal force to overawe, unlawful assembly, rioting, affray, mischief, among others, the official said.

Also Read

Clash between 2 groups leads to stone pelting in Maha's Akola; 14 booked

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Haryana violence: Govt relaxes mobile internet ban for three hours

Cash-for-query row: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Mahua Moitra

Court to decide on Jan 11 in Pocso case closure against BJP's Brij Bhushan

FM Sitharaman dismisses Kerala govt's fund allocation 'negligence' charge

Excise Case: Delhi Court to hear bail plea of AAP's Sanjay Singh on Nov 28

Explained: How dengue crisis in Northeast India is linked to climate change

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MumbaiClashesMaharashtra

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story