Classic example of indigestion: Nadda slams Cong on Nehru Library renaming

Nadda slammed Cong over its remarks on the renaming of Nehru Library, saying its inability to accept that there are leaders beyond "one dynasty" is a classic example of "political indigestion"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Friday slammed the Congress over its remarks on the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, saying its inability to accept that there are leaders beyond "one dynasty" is a classic example of "political indigestion".

The government renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) here as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society has drawn sharp reaction from the Congress that called it a "petty act" while asserting that legacies do not get erased by renaming buildings.

Reacting to the renaming of the NMML, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said this shows the "low mentality and dictatorial attitude" of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as they can never reduce the huge contribution of Nehru, whom he described as the architect of modern India.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said, "Classic example of political indigestion -- the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation".

Every prime minister has been given respect in the prime ministers' museum and the section relating to the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, has not been altered, he said.

The prime ministers' museum is an effort "beyond politics", Nadda asserted and alleged that the Congress lacks "the vision to realise this".

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) has been renamed nearly a year after the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated on the premises of the Teen Murti Bhavan.

"In the PM Sangrahalaya, every PM has got respect. Section relating to Pandit Nehru hasn't been altered. On the contrary, it's prestige has been enhanced," Nadda said.

The Congress' approach to the issue is "ironical" considering the party's "only contribution is to erase the legacies of all previous PMs to ensure that only the legacy of one family survives", the BJP chief charged.

"For a party which ruled India for over 50 years, their pettiness is really tragic. It's also the reason people are rejecting them," Nadda said.

The culture ministry on Friday said in a special meeting of the NMML, it was resolved to change its name to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

