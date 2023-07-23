Home / India News / CM Adityanath lays foundation stone for Rs 6 cr sports complex in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone here in Bhati Vihar colony of a mini sports complex, to be built at the cost of Rs 6.18 crore.

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
The Chief Minister also announced the construction of marriage halls 'Kalyan Mandapams' for the poor at six places in the city.

Adityanath on Sunday laid foundations of 42 development projects worth Rs 72 crore. The projects included the Ramgarh Tal Ring Road which will cost Rs 44.13 crore.

The CM said weddings and other such functions are often held in tents by roadsides in urban areas, which causes a lot of inconvenience to the people.

In view of the problem, he directed the Municipal Corporation and Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) to construct 'Kalyan Mandapams' for the poor.

Initially, six places in the city have been chosen for such buildings, each of which will be equipped with a hall with several rooms, parking, and lawn to accommodate 250-300 people.

The state government has set aside Rs 1-1.5 crore for their construction, according to the statement.

Aditynath said that the state government will build its first mini sports complex in Gorakhpur, in addition to an international stadium, which will be built across 150 acres in Baghagada. "The action plan will be prepared soon and further action will start."

The mini sports complex will have a 300-metre synthetic running track, a basketball court, an indoor badminton court, a lawn tennis court, a volleyball court, a table tennis court, a rifle and pistol shooting range, the cricket net practice area, and a multi-purpose hall.

After the construction of the mini sports complex, an MoU should be signed with the sports department for getting good coaches, said the CM, who has pledged Rs 3 crore from his MLA fund for the project.

He said a plan is being prepared for the revival of Pakki Bagh and wrestler Janardan Singh's akhada.

"Activities like Khelo India, Sansad Khel Kumbh, and Fit India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have created new awareness in the field of sports.

"Today, players are getting encouraged with the construction of stadiums in every district of UP, mini stadiums in every development block, playgrounds in gram panchayats, open gyms in villages, and parks," he said.

Adityanath claimed Gorakhpur was a changed city now with several new civic structures and a stricter law and order in comparison to five years ago.

"A person who came here five years back would not be able to recognise the city today. In Gorakhpur, there is AIIMS on one hand and a fertiliser factory on the other. The place is connected with four-lanes and wide from all sides.

"There is innovation everywhere, whereas earlier, filth and gang wars had become the identity of Gorakhpur," Adityanath said in the statement.

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

