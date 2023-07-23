Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Andhra CM congratulates Satwiksairaj, Chirag for winning Korean Open

Andhra CM congratulates Satwiksairaj, Chirag for winning Korean Open

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning the Korean Open badminton doubles championship.

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning the Korean Open badminton doubles championship.

Rankireddy, who hails from Amalapuram town in Konaseema district, and Shetty defeated Fajar Alfian and Rian Ardianto in the final at Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu, South Korea.

The two players, Rankireddy and Shetty, should continue the winning streak in the future tournaments as well, said the Chief Minister in a press release issued by the state government on Sunday.

Rankireddy and Shetty trounced the world's number one pair from Indonesia in a thrilling contest in the final.

Also Read

Satwik 'smashes' Guinness world record with fastest badminton hits

Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title

Why Satwik-Chirag's Indonesian Open win is the biggest in Indian Badminton

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag enter semis, eye 1st Super 500 title this season

BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu at 15, Chirag-Rankireddy at 3 in Men's Doubles

F1 Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen records 7th consecutive win, Red Bull 12th

Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title

Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

HC refuses to interfere with trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang

Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with win at Hopman Cup

Topics :Andhra Pradeshsports

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story