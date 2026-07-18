CM Dhami halts tree felling for Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala four-lane project

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced a halt to the proposed felling of around 3,000 trees for the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala four-lane project, saying the exercise would remain suspended until a consensus was reached among all stakeholders.

In a social media post, he said that while development is essential, no decision will be taken by ignoring public sentiments, environmental concerns or interests of locals.

He said instructions had been issued to the principal secretary and concerned officials to initiate a fresh, detailed dialogue with all stakeholders, experts, residents and public representatives.

"The felling of trees under this project will remain suspended until an atmosphere of trust and a satisfactory consensus among all parties is established," the chief minister said.

"For me, Uttarakhand's environment, public sentiment and the state's development are all equally important. Our government will move forward only after dialogue, consensus and the larger public interest," Dhami said. There is a proposal to cut around 3,000 trees to widen nearly 20 km of the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala road, which passes through a sensitive elephant corridor of the Rajaji National Park. Environmentalists, locals, students and others have been protesting against the project in the Saat Mod area for the past several days. Tree-felling work was being carried out under police protection amid the protests. Dhami said he has taken serious note of the concerns and suggestions expressed by citizens, environmentalists and residents regarding the project over the last few days.