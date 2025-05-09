CM Fadnavis to chair high-level security review meeting in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will chair a high-level security review meeting today in Mumbai.

The meeting is set to take place at his official residence, Varsha Bungalow.

Senior officials from the police and administrative officials will also attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review and reinforce security arrangements across the state, with a special focus on the border districts.

The Chief Minister directed officials to remain on high alert and issued strict instructions for bolstering security infrastructure statewide.

The meeting comes after Pakistani drones were intercepted by the Indian air defence in Jaisalmer.

Also Read

Meanwhile, explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky. Blackouts were also enforced in Bikaner and parts of Punjab, as well as in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

"In view of the tense situation arising on the border, he gave instructions regarding security arrangements across the state, especially in the border districts. The Chief Minister also gave instructions regarding cancelling the leave of all government employees and making them present at the headquarters," read the statement from the CMO.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot issued a strong statement backing the armed forces and urging public calm.

Calling for unity in the face of external threats, Gehlot said, "I request all the residents of the state not to panic at all, remain patient, alert and cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the government. The army should give a befitting reply to the enemy. The ruling party and the opposition are united in this decisive battle against terrorism, and the entire country is with the army and the government. India has already split Pakistan into two parts, and even now our victory is certain due to our unity and the valour of the army."

India had earlier responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan was targeted through precision strikes. India also made it clear that any attack on military installations would invite a suitable response.