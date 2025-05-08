Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blackout in Jammu after explosions heard near airport, counter-measures on

Blackout in Jammu after explosions heard near airport, counter-measures on

Security forces have detected Pakistani drones near the airport, according to PTI

A total blackout was observed in Jammu city on Thursday after two powerful explosions were heard near the airport, news agency PTI reported.(Photo: PTI/representational)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

A total blackout was observed in Jammu city on Thursday after two powerful explosions were heard near the airport, news agency PTI reported.
 
The report further added that the security forces had detected Pakistani drones near the airport. Officials have said counter-measures have been initiated. 
 
The development comes hours after India said it had neutralised an air defence system in Lahore in a measured military response to Pakistan’s attempted drone and missile attacks on multiple Indian military installations across 15 cities the previous night. 
 
India said Pakistan attempted to engage military sites in northern and western India — including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj — between May 7 and 8. The Pakistani offensive, involving drones and missiles, was thwarted by India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and air defence systems, an official statement read.
 
 
Earlier, in the wee hours of Wednesday, India had launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday reiterated that India's counterterror operation was a targeted and measured response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 people.
 
He added the operation was aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure and did not target civilians or military installations in Pakistan.
 
“There is a lot of disinformation directed at us from across the border. The first point to keep in mind is that the Pahalgam attack is the original escalation. The Indian armed forces have responded accordingly,” Misri said.
 
Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned Pakistan against attempting any military attacks on India, saying it would be met with a "very, very firm response".

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports Jammu

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

