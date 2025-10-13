Home / India News / Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah records statement before SIT

Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah records statement before SIT

Speaking to the media after giving her statement, Satabdi said that the people of Assam are eager to know the truth about what happened to Zubeen

Zubeen Garg
Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival | Image: ANI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah and two Assamese expatriates from Singapore appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati on Monday to record their statements in connection with the singer's death.

Speaking to the media after giving her statement, Satabdi said that the people of Assam are eager to know the truth about what happened to Zubeen.

She said, "The people of Assam are very anxious to know what happened. I have full faith in the system that everything will be done properly and Zubeen Da will get justice. If anyone is guilty, they should be punished."

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.

In connection with Zubeen Garg's death case, the SIT and CID have arrested seven people, including the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg (APS officer who was suspended by the State government), two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister said that, after receiving the viscera report of late Zubeen Garg, the CID of Assam police has now got a "definite angle".

"The Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. The CID has got a definite angle into the case and within a few days the entire chronology of Zubeen Garg's death case will be presented before the court," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Rupkamal Kalita, an Assamese expatriate from Singapore, appeared before the SIT/CID and provided his statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

When is Diwali 2025? Complete list of five festive days, their significance

2 more held in Durgapur rape case, all 5 accused now in custody: Police

India added record 34.4 Gw solar, wind power capacity in 9 months of 2025

Green crackers may return this Diwali: Here's what it means for Delhi

Chit fund scam: SC to hear CBI plea against pre-arrest bail for IPS Rajeev

Topics :SingaporeSingapore-IndiaGuwahatiAssam

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story