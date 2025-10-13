Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah records statement before SIT

Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah and two Assamese expatriates from Singapore appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati on Monday to record their statements in connection with the singer's death.

Speaking to the media after giving her statement, Satabdi said that the people of Assam are eager to know the truth about what happened to Zubeen.

She said, "The people of Assam are very anxious to know what happened. I have full faith in the system that everything will be done properly and Zubeen Da will get justice. If anyone is guilty, they should be punished."

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death. In connection with Zubeen Garg's death case, the SIT and CID have arrested seven people, including the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg (APS officer who was suspended by the State government), two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister said that, after receiving the viscera report of late Zubeen Garg, the CID of Assam police has now got a "definite angle".