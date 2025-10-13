Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah records statement before SIT

Zubeen Garg's co-singer Satabdi Borah and two Assamese expatriates from Singapore appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati on Monday to record their statements in connection with the singer's death.
Speaking to the media after giving her statement, Satabdi said that the people of Assam are eager to know the truth about what happened to Zubeen.
She said, "The people of Assam are very anxious to know what happened. I have full faith in the system that everything will be done properly and Zubeen Da will get justice. If anyone is guilty, they should be punished."
Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.
In connection with Zubeen Garg's death case, the SIT and CID have arrested seven people, including the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg (APS officer who was suspended by the State government), two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.
On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister said that, after receiving the viscera report of late Zubeen Garg, the CID of Assam police has now got a "definite angle".
"The Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. The CID has got a definite angle into the case and within a few days the entire chronology of Zubeen Garg's death case will be presented before the court," the Assam Chief Minister said.
Earlier, Rupkamal Kalita, an Assamese expatriate from Singapore, appeared before the SIT/CID and provided his statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app