When is Diwali 2025? Complete list of five festive days, their significance

Diwali 2025 Date: Diwali, also called Deepawali, is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated not just in India, but also across the globe. The celebration takes place on the 15th day of Kartik, which is considered the darkest night of the year, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Families gather to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, perform prayer rituals, and enjoy sweets as homes are exquisitely decked with diyas, rangoli, and colourful lights.

Each of the five days of celebrations has its own unique traditions and prayers.

Homes come alive with vibrant decorations, festive energy, and traditional rituals during this joyous occasion. Each of the five days carries its own unique significance and customs. Here’s the complete Deepawali calendar for this year.

Diwali 2025 full calendar

The five days of Diwali celebration—Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj—each have their distinct customs and meanings.

• October 18 Dhanteras

• October 20 Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)

• October 20 Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

• October 22 Govardhan Puja

October 23 Bhai Dooj.

What is the significance of the five days of Diwali?

Day 1: Dhanteras – When does Diwali start?

Dhanteras is the first day of the festivities, when worshippers offer prayers to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and fortune. Purchasing gold, silver, or new home goods is also regarded as auspicious on this day.

Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi – What is Choti Diwali?

Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, is celebrated on the eve of Diwali. It commemorates Lord Krishna's triumph over the demon Narakasura, signifying the eradication of negativity and darkness from existence.

Day 3: Diwali – What is the significance of the main day?

The festival's high point is the third day - Diwali. It commemorates the homecoming of Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. In the evening, people do the Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja, light earthen lamps, and decorate their homes.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja – What does it signify?

Govardhan Puja, which is celebrated the day after Diwali, honours the day when Lord Krishna raised Govardhan Parvat to shield the people of Mathura, from Lord Indra's fury.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj – How does the festival conclude?

Bhai Dooj, the last day, honours the relationship between siblings. The 5-day event comes to a lovely end when the sisters pray for their brothers' health, and the brothers reciprocate the favour by giving gifts.