CM Naidu thanks PM Modi after approval of Amravati Railway Project

Following the approval of the Union Cabinet for building the 57-kilometre Amravati Railway Connectivity project on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked the central government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu said that the project will go a long way for the state capital and that they will be inviting PM Modi to lay the foundation stone for the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone.

"The construction of the railway bridge will go a long way as we want to make Amaravati one of the best cities in the country... I appreciate the central government and thank PM Modi... In Andhra Pradesh, a lot of projects worth Rs 70,000 crores are going on... We are inviting PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone... I thank the Union Railway Minister and PM Modi for sanctioning this project," Naidu said.

Earlier today, the Union Cabinet approved the 57 km Amravati Railway Connectivity worth Rs 2,245 crore that will bring direct rail connectivity of Amaravati with Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, along with improving the connectivity of central and northern India with southern India.

The Cabinet said during its media briefs that this project will also create accessibility to religious places such as Amaralingeswara Swamy Temple, Amaravati Stupa, Dhyana Buddha statue and Undavalli Caves and will also connect the city with Machilipatnam Port, Krishnapatnam Port and Kakinada Port.

Additionally, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cabinet also approved the construction of a 3.2 km long bridge railway across the Krishna River that will connect Amaravati with Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Nagpur.

"A railway line for Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) has been approved today. A new 3.2 km long railway bridge will be constructed on the River Krishna for this. It will connect Amaravati with Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Nagpur," Vaishnaw said.