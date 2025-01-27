CM Omar Abdullah releases mascot, commemorative souvenir for KIWG in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday unveiled the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025 mascot, the snow leopard, symbolising the region's rich biodiversity and commitment to conservation.

The Chief Minister also released a commemorative souvenir and launched a multimedia campaign for the event scheduled to be held from February 22 to 25 at Gulmarg in north Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

Abdullah reviewed the preparations for the 5th edition of the KIWG during a high-level meeting held here, with the focus on ensuring the successful conduct of the event and strengthening the region's position as a premier destination for winter sports, the spokesman said.

The first phase of the event was held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27.

Over 1,000 athletes from 35 states, Union Territories and sports boards are expected to participate in competitions such as alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding and a demonstration sportsnowshoe racing.

The spokesman said the venues for the events include Kongdoori and Gulmarg Club and the event is being funded by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Committees for coordination, registration, and logistics have already been constituted, with registrations underway.

A community engagement slogan in Kashmiri, Aes Che Praraan (we are waiting), has been adopted to involve local communities in the games.

Teams and officials are expected to arrive in Srinagar on February 21.

The event will also feature cultural evenings, a grand opening ceremony and arrangements for transportation, traffic management, health services, water supply, sanitation and food for participants and officials, the spokesman said.