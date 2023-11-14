Home / India News / CM Patnaik sanctions Rs 45 cr to build community centres for minorities

CM Patnaik sanctions Rs 45 cr to build community centres for minorities

The construction of multi-purpose cultural-cum-community centres will be taken up in 22 districts, he said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved Rs 45 crore for constructing 150 multi-purpose community centres for preserving the culture and heritage of the people belonging to minority communities in the state.

The construction of multi-purpose cultural-cum-community centres will be taken up in 22 districts, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An amount of Rs 45 crore has been sanctioned for setting up these centres, he said.

These facilities will serve Christians, Muslims, Buddhists and Sikhs.

This initiative will go a long way towards the creation of space for the minority communities to undertake various community-based activities in the multi-purpose centres, the chief minister said.

The announcement about the assistance for these community centres comes after 'Nabin Odisha' and '5T' transformational initiative chairman V K Pandian met the members of Cuttack Oriya Baptist Church, Church of Christ (Union Church), Bhubaneswar and BJD Minority Cell on Monday.

'5T' refers to teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and the time limit on which the performance of government officials and projects are judged.

Meanwhile, the government has already undertaken the transformation of several places of worship such as Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and others.

Also Read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness for floods as monsoon sets in

Odisha extends health scheme benefits to children in 5 to 18 yrs age group

Odisha CM flags off 190 police vehicles to enhance operational capabilities

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's assets increase by Rs 42.90 lakh in 2022

Dabur group chairman, director booked in alleged Mahadev betting app case

Gujarat to get two semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, trial to begin soon

Who was Biki Oberoi, the man who set high standards in hospitality industry

Heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh over next two days

Centre closely monitors Mizoram as Myanmar violence triggers refugee influx

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha minoritieswelfare schemes

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story