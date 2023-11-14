Gujarat to get two semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, trial to begin soon

Gujarat is likely to get two semi-high-speed Vande Bharat express trains connecting Vadodara city to Pune, The Times of India reported. Apart from this, Gujarat state will also get another semi-high speed train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai central route, and the trial run was undertaken on November 10, 2023.

The first Vande Bharat train was launched last year in September connecting Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar with average daily ridership of 142 per cent in October, while the percentage on its opposite way was 146 per cent, as TOI reported.

Gujarat First Vande Bharat express

The first Vande Bharat Express train in Gujarat was started last year connecting Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar. The train runs six days a week except Wednesday. The train leaves Gandhinagar station at 14.05 hours and reaches Mumbai Central at 20:25 hours, while returning, the train departs at 6 am and reaches Gandhinagar at 12:25 pm.

Another Vande Bharat in the state started last year in September from the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express. This Vande Bharat Express also runs six days a week and departs from Ahmedabad at 18:10 hours and reaches Jamnagar station at 22:35 hours. On the way to return, the train leaves Jamnagar station at 5:45 am and reaches Ahmedabad station at 10:00 am. While on his journey, the train halts at Wankaner Jn, Viramgam Jn, Sanand, Rajkot, Wankaner Jn, and Sabarmati Jn.