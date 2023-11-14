Home / India News / Gujarat to get two semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, trial to begin soon

Gujarat to get two semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, trial to begin soon

Gujarat is expected to receive two more Vande Bharat trains, and the trial is expected to start soon. The average daily ridership in the first Vande Bharat train is 142 per cent

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Gujarat is likely to get two semi-high-speed Vande Bharat express trains connecting Vadodara city to Pune, The Times of India reported. Apart from this, Gujarat state will also get another semi-high speed train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai central route, and the trial run was undertaken on November 10, 2023.

The first Vande Bharat train was launched last year in September connecting Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar with average daily ridership of 142 per cent in October, while the percentage on its opposite way was 146 per cent, as TOI reported.

Gujarat First Vande Bharat express

The first Vande Bharat Express train in Gujarat was started last year connecting Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar. The train runs six days a week except Wednesday. The train leaves Gandhinagar station at 14.05 hours and reaches Mumbai Central at 20:25 hours, while returning, the train departs at 6 am and reaches Gandhinagar at 12:25 pm.

Another Vande Bharat in the state started last year in September from the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express. This Vande Bharat Express also runs six days a week and departs from Ahmedabad at 18:10 hours and reaches Jamnagar station at 22:35 hours. On the way to return, the train leaves Jamnagar station at 5:45 am and reaches Ahmedabad station at 10:00 am. While on his journey, the train halts at Wankaner Jn, Viramgam Jn, Sanand, Rajkot, Wankaner Jn, and Sabarmati Jn.

Trial will take place soon, says officials
While speaking about the Vadodara-Pune Vande Bharat Express, officials told the daily that the trail will be connected via Vasai Road and it will run on the Vadodara to Vasai road. The trial will soon take place and will leave Vadodara station at 4:35 pm and reach Vasai Road at 8:40, while in return it will depart at 11.37 am from Vasai and will reach Vadodara at 3:30 pm. The officials further added that the schedule for the Vasai-Pune leg trail has not yet been released.

Topics :Vande Bharat ExpressVande Bharat trainGujaratIndian Railways

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

