CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates U'khand's 1st Himalayan Cultural Center

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Uttarakhand's first Himalayan Cultural Center built by the Department of Culture at Nebuwala Garhi Cantt, Dehradun on Friday, a press release stated.

The CM said that on the one hand, the Himalayan Cultural Center will present a live picture of the state's rich cultural heritage, while on the other, it will reflect the commitment of the government towards the conservation, promotion, and development of culture.

"This centre will also be helpful in passing on our cultural heritage to future generations," CM Dhami said.

Inaugurating the 4-day cultural festival Ninad, the Chief Minister visited the museum, auditorium, outdoor and indoor art gallery, library, and theatre set up in the Himalayan Cultural Center.

On the occasion, the CM was honoured by the folk artists of Assam by performing the Bihu dance.

The CM also honoured filmmakers, cinematographers and singers of the state associated with the film world, the statement informed.

"Many artefacts, sculptures, etc are stored in the large museum established in this cultural centre, along with this the effort to display our traditional and contemporary art in this museum is commendable," CM Dhami said, informed the statement.

"Along with this, a book exhibition based on folk literature and folk language has also been displayed here, in which literature related to the Uttarakhand mass movement has also been included. This cultural centre is a unique effort to store and display our rich historical cultural heritage in one place so that our future generations will get an opportunity to know and understand our invaluable heritage," CM Dhami said.

"We have to be connected to our cultural environment and the rituals given by our ancestors. These are our roots. We will be successful in life only by staying connected to our roots and our identity will remain," CM Dhami added.The CM said that no matter how many generations an Indian lives anywhere in the world, his Indianness, his loyalty to India, never diminishes. "The reason for this is our distinctive cultural consciousness, in which India is always alive in its heart. Apart from being a nation, India is also a great tradition, an ideological establishment, and a stream of culture. India is that top thought - which talks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," CM Dhami said.

The CM said that in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, we got such a leader who took the initiative to make India a world leader again and also started concrete work on it.

"Today, along with the country, the PM has also done the work of rekindling the eternal culture in the minds of the Indians living abroad," CM Dhami said, adding that Central Government led by PM Modi is not only doing physical development of the country but is also working to hoist the glory of India's Sanatan culture in the world.

The CM further said, "Today, when we try to spread Yoga, we wish Sarve Santu Niramaya for every person in the world. We have to make the whole world realize that the welfare of the entire humanity is linked to India's progress. He believed that by following these ideals of ours, we will create a new India and also make the dream of a better world come true." "We have to move forward with our resolution without any option to make Uttarakhand the best state. "With everyone's cooperation and support, we will surely be able to fulfil our dream of making Uttarakhand the best state," CM Dhami added.