CM Rekha Gupta vows to paint Delhi with colours of happiness, prosperity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared her gratitude for the love and support from the public, stating that her role as the Chief Minister fills her with pride and pledged to paint the picture of the capital city with the colours of happiness and prosperity.

Gupta highlighted her vision for the capital, focusing on progress and prosperity, and reaffirmed the importance of her leadership in achieving a brighter future for the people of Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Gupta said, "We're getting the love of people, but today, being the CM, it makes me proud. My responsibility is to paint the picture of Delhi with the colours of happiness and prosperity and make Delhi progressive under the leadership of PM Modi."

The Chief Minister was seen celebrating Holi with locals in Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh. Gupta held a water gun and could be seen sharing embraces and smearing colours.

Earlier in the day, Rekha Gupta conveyed her infinite best wishes to the people of Delhi and the entire nation on the festival of Holi.

In her message, she expressed her hope that this vibrant festival of colors would bring countless happiness, immense love, and harmony to everyone's life.

She further urged people to celebrate Holi in a safe, harmonious, and environmentally conscious manner, stressing the importance of respecting one another and spreading love.

Delhi Chief Minister also attended 'Holi Mangal Milan' at the BJP's office on Friday.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendraa Sachdeva celebrated Holi at the party office on Friday. He celebrated the festival of colors by applying gulal to party workers in the BJP office.

Sachdeva said that the excitement and happiness are different in this year's holi as the BJP government has been formed in the national capital.

The festival of Holi is being celebrated across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.