CM Sai speaks to Chhattisgarh students in Kyrgyzstan, assures all help

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has spoken to some students from Chhattisgarh studying in Kyrgyzstan following incidents of violence there and assured them of all possible assistance and safe return to India.

As many as 15,000 students from India, including 70 from Chhattisgarh, are pursuing medical and other courses in Kyrgyzstan, officials here said in a release issued on Wednesday night.

Last week, India asked its students in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek to stay indoors, days after mobs targeted foreigners in the city, triggering concerns over Indian students there.

CM Sai on Wednesday spoke over phone to students Vijay, native of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, and Shivani, hailing from Janjgir-Champa district.

He enquired about their well-being and asked them to take care of themselves, a public relations department official said.

The CM told them that the Indian government is in constant touch with Kyrgyzstan authorities and the students need not worry.

Sai asked students to contact the Chhattisgarh government if they need any kind of assistance and assured that the state and central governments stand with them in the difficult situation.

"The students informed the CM about the tense situation there. The students said they have been told not to leave their hostels and they are being provided food and water there itself. The students said they have booked return tickets for India," the official informed.

Sai said the state government, with the cooperation of the Government of India, will ensure safe return of all the students.

Meanwhile, the family members of Ayesha Sheren Rai, who is pursuing medical education in Bishkek, on Thursday appealed to authorities to ensure her safe return to India.

Rai hails from Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh.

In a video message shared by her family members, Rai said, " I am a third year student of MBBS in Kyrgyzstan. I am stuck here and the situation is very bad. I want to return to my country. I would like to appeal to the Chhattisgarh government and the Government of India to rescue us."



Ayesha's maternal uncle Oliver Rai told reporters that his niece has been stuck in Bishkek.

"Foreign students are being targeted and assaulted there. The situation is not being clearly shown in the media but my niece told me about the violence happening there," he said.

"I would like to request our CM and Chhattisgarh assembly speaker (former CM Raman Singh) to rescue her safely. She is in the 6th semester of MBBS course there," he added.

Students have been kept at a secret location there, Oliver said, claiming the Indian Embassy there was not responding to their phone calls.