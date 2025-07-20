CM Siddaramaiah announces ₹32.25 cr for Kabini dam restoration work

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday offered baagina' (a traditional offering) to the Kabini River and said ₹32.25 crore had been approved for the dam's renovation, along with a slew of irrigation and development projects for the region.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said he offers oblations to the Kabini River every year, which irrigates over 1.13 lakh acres of agricultural land.

He recalled that the dam across the river was built 51 years ago and said the government has now taken up its strengthening and modernisation.

"A sum of ₹32.25 crore has been approved for the renovation work," he said, adding that there are also plans to develop a garden similar to the iconic Brindavan Gardens near the KRS dam.

Proposals have also been submitted for the modernisation of the Taraka Reservoir canal and other irrigation systems around Kabini in H D Kote taluk. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was also present, said dam repair works across the state would be prioritised once the technical committee on dam safety submits its report. "We constituted the committee after one of the gates at the Tungabhadra Reservoir was damaged. We will act based on its recommendations," Shivakumar said. "This year, the Kabini is full for the first time in two years. It supported the region even during years of weak rainfall. Our MLAs have submitted proposals for the development of the area," he added.