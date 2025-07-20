UIDAI plans to start biometric update of children through schools soon

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar has said that the platform is working towards starting biometric updates of children through schools after two months, news agency PTI said in a report on Sunday.

Currently, over 70 million children are yet to update their biometrics for Aadhaar, said Kumar, adding that it is mandatory for everyone above the age of five years. The technology is currently in the testing phase and is likely to be ready in 45-60 days, Kumar said.

UIDAI will be sending biometric machines to each district where they will be rotated from one school to another.

Completion of biometric updates It is important to complete Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) in a timely manner to maintain accuracy and reliability of childrens' biometric data. According to the existing rules, Aadhaar number will be deactivated if MBU is not completed even after the child is 7 years of age. If the MBU is done after seven years of age, the person will be liable to pay ₹100 for the update. The process is free between 5-7 years of age. A second mandatory biometric update is required around age 15, to account for physical changes that affect accuracy.