CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 cr plant in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing facility of auto major Tata Motors here entailing investment of Rs 9,000 crore.

The ground breaking ceremony was held at Panapakkam in this district, about 115 km from Chennai. The facility is expected to generate 5,000 new jobs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Besides the CM, senior DMK Ministers Durai Murugan, TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, along with Tata Sons Ltd Chairman N Chandrasekaran participated in the ground breaking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin expressed joy over Tata Motors' plan to set up a manufacturing facility in TN.