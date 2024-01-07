Home / India News / Hours after issuance, Delhi govt withdraws order extending winter vacations

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 7:27 AM IST
Hours after the issuance, the Delhi government retracted an order pertaining to the extension of winter vacation in schools within the national capital.

The Department of Education clarified that the earlier order, which extended the winter break, was mistakenly issued. It has been immediately withdrawn, and a decision regarding the matter will be made tomorrow morning.

Delhi's Directorate of Education said that further orders regarding winter break may be issued in due course.

"Order No.DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/18 dated: January 6, 2024, regarding extension of Winter Vacation stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Further orders in this regard may be issued in due course," the updated order read.

The Delhi government, in the previous order, extended the winter break till January 10 in all the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools of the national capital territory (NCT) in light of 'extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert'.

Meanwhile, due to persistent unavailability of sunlight, a cold day to severe cold day was witnessed in some parts of Delhi, East Rajasthan, northwest Rajasthan, Haryana and in isolated pockets over Punjab with maximum temperatures over North India's plains ranging from 12-18 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures recorded at various stations displayed a significant departure from the normal range for this time of year.

Topics :Delhi governmentDirectorate of Educationwinter vacationsDelhi schools

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

