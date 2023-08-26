Home / India News / CM Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh for kin of UP residents killed in TN train fire

CM Yogi announces Rs 2 lakh for kin of UP residents killed in TN train fire

Press Trust of India Lucknow
CM Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of people from Uttar Pradesh who died in the incident.

At least 10 people were "reported dead" in the fire inside the train compartment. The "private party coach" with 65 passengers had arrived from Lucknow, according to the Southern Railways.

"Instructions have been given to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of every citizen of Uttar Pradesh who died in this accident," the chief minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The loss of lives in the unfortunate train accident in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families," he said.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said the chief minister spoke to the railway minister, and took details about the incident.

On X, Adityanath also said that instructions have been given to authorities to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment. A toll-free number 1070 has also been issued for quick assistance, he said. The Uttar Pradesh also mentioned 9454441081 and 9454441075 as helpline numbers.

The Southern Railways in a statement said that the fire broke out at 5.15 am on Saturday and fire service personnel put it out by 7.15 am.

"This is a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday (August 25) by Train No.16730 (Punalur-Madurai Express). Party coach was detached and kept at Madurai stabling line. The passengers in the private party coach have...smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire," the statement said.

The party coach had started the journey from Lucknow on August 17 and was scheduled to return to Chennai on Sunday and return to Lucknow from there, it added.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentTrain AccidentFire accident

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

