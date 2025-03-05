CM Yogi shares story of boatman who earned Rs 30 crore during Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dismissed claims made by the Samajwadi Party (SP) about boatmen facing exploitation during the Mahakumbh Mela. He shared a story of a boatman’s family that earned Rs 30 crore in just 45 days.

Speaking in the UP State Legislative Assembly, CM Adityanath said, “A boatman's family, who owned 130 boats, earned a total of Rs 30 crore in just 45 days during the Mahakumbh. This means each boat earned Rs 23 lakh over the 45 days, which translates to about Rs 50,000-52,000 per day.”

During his visit to Prayagraj on February 27, the Chief Minister took part in religious rituals and participated in cleaning the River Ganga. He also expressed his gratitude to all those involved in making the Mahakumbh a success.

READ: Maha Kumbh caused inadvertent cash leakage in system, says SBI report “We felicitated the health and cleanliness workers who played a pivotal role in maintaining the event's smooth conduct. Additionally, I interacted with the boatmen, police personnel, and security staff, all of whom worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the Mahakumbh," he said.

UP’s 2025-26 budget presented

The Yogi government also presented the 2025-26 state budget in the Assembly, which focuses on the welfare of farmers, youth, women, and the poor. He emphasised that his government has always worked for inclusive development.

“This government has always prioritised the welfare of the people, especially those who have been deprived. For us, the vote bank is not just a tool; it is a legacy," he said, criticising the opposition for engaging in vote bank politics.

READ: Akhilesh hits back at UP CM Yogi for targeting SP over Ansal Group issue Highlighting the state's financial growth, CM Yogi noted that revenue receipts had increased from Rs 2.56 trillion in 2016-17 to over Rs 4.10 trillion by January this year. He also announced a capital expenditure of Rs 2.25 trillion in the new budget, aimed at boosting industrial growth, improving supply chains, and attracting private investment to generate employment.

"In 2017-18, our first budget focused on farmers, and today, the farmers are content, with suicides coming to a halt. We dedicated the 2018-19 budget to infrastructure, the 2019-20 budget to empowering women, and the 2020-21 budget to the youth. The 2021-22 budget focused on self-reliance, the 2023-24 budget aimed for overall development, and the 2024-25 budget embraced the concept of Lokmangal and Ramrajya," he explained.

[With inputs from ANI]