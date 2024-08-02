Coaching deaths: Rau's IAS offers Rs 50 lakh compensation to kin of victims

Rau's IAS Study Circle has offered compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of three UPSC aspirants who died after rainwater gushed inside the institute's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar last week. The institute announced the compensation on Thursday, five days after the incident occurred. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We are offering Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of each student who has lost their lives. Half the money will be given now. While the remaining portion will be given once Abhishek Gupta, CEO of the organisation, comes out or within six months, whichever is earlier", Rau's IAS advocate Mohit Saraf told PTI videos.

On July 27, three UPSC aspirants drowned in the basement library of Rau's coaching centre. The Delhi Police has arrested seven people in connection with the case, including Rau's CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh.

Family members of the two victims, Shreya Yadav and Nevin Dalvin, told PTI over the phone that they want justice for all the victims, and they have no information regarding the compensation as nobody from the institute has contacted them.

"We are not in a state to think about the compensation, we want justice for our daughter and other students who have died. Regarding compensation, we have not been contacted by anyone as of now," said Yadav's kin.

Dalvin's kin told PTI over the phone that they have not been contacted by anybody regarding the compensation, and more than compensation, they demanded justice for their son and the daughters who died in the incident.

Meanwhile, many of the civil service aspirants, who have been protesting over the deaths of the three students for the past six days, called the compensation unjust and a strategy to dilute the issue.

"I don't think this compensation of Rs 50 lakh is enough for their family members, and this is done to divert from the main issue," said Harish, a UPSC aspirant.