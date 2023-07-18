Coal stock with thermal power plants up by 28%, touches 33.46 mn tonne

The Coal Ministry has confirmed that there is sufficient coal available for thermal power plants (TPPs) in the country. As of July 16, the end coal stock at thermal power plants stands at 33.46 million tonnes (MT), which is 28 per cent higher compared to the same period last year.

The total coal availability, including pithead coal stock at mines, stock in transit, and at TPPs, is 103 MT, a 34 per cent increase from last year's 76.85 MT. The Ministry is closely coordinating with Central and State Gencos, ensuring that there is no shortage of coal for the power sector.

The Coal Ministry also highlighted that coal production in July 2023 has been significantly higher than the corresponding period last year, with minimal impact from rains. This has been made possible through careful planning at the mine level for the monsoon season.

Coal companies have constructed cemented roads to ensure uninterrupted coal evacuation from larger mines. Mechanised coal handling plants have been implemented for transportation from nine coal mines to railway sidings. Additionally, coal companies have extracted coal from upper seams, resulting in a production of 258.57 MT from April 1 to July 16, 2023, compared to 236.69 MT last year.

Coal dispatches to the power sector during this period reached 233 MT, up from 224 MT last year. In fact, due to ample availability, coal companies have supplied significant additional quantities to the non-regulated sector. It's worth noting that while thermal power generation has grown by only 2.04 per cent this year, coal production has increased by over nine per cent.

Regarding the availability of railway rakes for coal transportation, the Ministry of Railways is ensuring that sufficient rakes are made available to all subsidiaries, guaranteeing an ample supply of coal stocks to thermal power plants. The Ministries of Coal, Railways, and Power are working closely together to ensure the continued availability of coal for all thermal power plants.

The Coal Ministry further clarified that no power plant has been closed due to non-availability of coal. Any closures that have occurred must be due to other reasons unrelated to coal availability.

