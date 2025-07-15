Woman held at Mumbai airport with cocaine packed inside biscuit boxes

A woman travelling from Doha to Mumbai was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth ₹62.6 crore, reported news agency PTI.
The accused was intercepted at the airport by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials based on a tip-off. A detailed search of her luggage led to the discovery of 6.261 kg of cocaine concealed inside 300 capsules. These were packed into six boxes of Oreo biscuits and three boxes of chocolates, an agency official said.
“A total of 6.261 kg of cocaine with an estimated value of ₹62.6 crore in the illicit market was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” PTI quoted a DRI official as saying.
According to a Hindustan Times report, all capsules were individually tested with a field test kit, confirming the presence of cocaine. The passenger has been arrested and further investigations are ongoing.
Recent drug seizures by DRI
In a separate incident on June 22, DRI officials arrested a male passenger arriving in Mumbai from Sierra Leone. He was caught smuggling 1,139 grams of cocaine, estimated to be worth ₹11.39 crore. The man confessed to ingesting capsules containing the drug and was admitted to a government hospital for safe extraction.
On June 20, DRI Mumbai intercepted a Nigerian woman suspected of transporting narcotic substances from Delhi to Mumbai by bus. The operation involved tracking the suspect over 50 kilometres before she was stopped late at night and her baggage was examined.
