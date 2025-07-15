Woman held at Mumbai airport with cocaine packed inside biscuit boxes

A woman travelling from Doha to Mumbai was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth ₹62.6 crore, reported news agency PTI.

The accused was intercepted at the airport by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials based on a tip-off. A detailed search of her luggage led to the discovery of 6.261 kg of cocaine concealed inside 300 capsules. These were packed into six boxes of Oreo biscuits and three boxes of chocolates, an agency official said.

“A total of 6.261 kg of cocaine with an estimated value of ₹62.6 crore in the illicit market was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” PTI quoted a DRI official as saying.