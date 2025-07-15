Home / India News / St Stephen's College, school in Dwarka get bomb threat, search op underway

St Stephen's College, school in Dwarka get bomb threat, search op underway

The entire premises was cordoned off and a thorough check is being conducted. So far nothing suspicious has been found, officials said

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The St Stephen's College and St Thomas School in Delhi received bomb threats through email on Tuesday, prompting a rush of emergency services at both premises and a thorough search operation by authorities, police said.

A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said St Stephen's College reported that they received the bomb threat at 7:15 am.

"The mail said that four IED bombs and two RDX have been planted in the premises and library of the college. It further said that it will explode by 2 pm," Banthia was quoted as saying in a police statement.

Teams from Maurice Nagar Police Station and other agencies reached the spot. The entire premises was cordoned off and a thorough check is being conducted. So far nothing suspicious has been found, officials said.

The fire department received a call regarding bomb in St Stephen's College at 8.50 am and another call from the St Thomas School was received at 8.01 am.

"We have rushed multiple fire tenders to the spot. Nothing suspicious was found during the check," said the DFS.

On Monday, three schools in the national capital received bomb threats which were later declared "hoax" by authorities.

The threats were sent via email in the early hours of Monday to CRPF schools in Sector 16, Dwarka and Prashant Vihar and the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Objectionable' caricatures on PM, RSS: SC grants protection to cartoonist

Nimisha Priya case: Yemen postpones 16 July execution after govt efforts

Pune Porsche crash case: 17-year-old accused to be tried as juvenile

SC asks UP, Uttarakhand govt to reply on QR code rule for Kanwar eateries

Isro says Subhanshu Shukla's space mission will boost Gaganyaan project

Topics :St Stephen's CollegeDelhi schoolsBomb Threat CallsDelhi

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story