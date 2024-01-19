Cold weather conditions persist in North India; Bathinda, Sirsa coldest

Cold weather conditions continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda and Sirsa being the coldest places in the two states on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Bathinda in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius while Sirsa in Haryana recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Several other parts of the two states were also under the grip of cold weather and experienced dense fog in the morning.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala and Pathankot recorded respective minimums of 6.8 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Bhiwani and Fatehabad reeled under severe cold recording respective minimum temperatures of 4.3 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Narnaul and Ambala recorded respective minimums of 5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius.