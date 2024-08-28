Collapsed Sindhudurg Shivaji statue artist booked for attempt to murder

Amid the ongoing row over the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, its statue artist, Jaydeep Apte, and the structural consultant, Chetan Patil, have been booked by the police for charges related to attempt to murder and cheating, among others.
Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the two have been booked by the Sindhudurg police for causing damage to public property, attempt to murder, and cheating, and culpable homicide, endangering life or personal safety.
The statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, located at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg, came crashing down on Monday, after just months of being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was launched on Navy Day (December 4) last year.
Political row over Shivaji statue collapse
The issue has also become a political slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party led government and the Opposition. The Opposition has been seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation while the government has assured that the statue will be rebuilt.