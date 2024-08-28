Collapsed Sindhudurg Shivaji statue artist booked for attempt to murder

Amid the ongoing row over the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, its statue artist, Jaydeep Apte, and the structural consultant, Chetan Patil, have been booked by the police for charges related to attempt to murder and cheating, among others.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the two have been booked by the Sindhudurg police for causing damage to public property, attempt to murder, and cheating, and culpable homicide, endangering life or personal safety. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ALSO READ: Shivaji Maharaj's 35-foot statue collapses in Sindhudurg, Navy responds The statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, located at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg, came crashing down on Monday, after just months of being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was launched on Navy Day (December 4) last year.

Political row over Shivaji statue collapse

The issue has also become a political slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party led government and the Opposition. The Opposition has been seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation while the government has assured that the statue will be rebuilt.

Notably, the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) had flagged concerns over rust gathering on the now-collapsed statue in a letter sent to a Naval official just six days before the incident.

The statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy, which said that a team had been deployed to investigate the cause of this ‘unfortunate accident’.

According to the CM, the incident took place when the winds were blowing at 45 km per hour.

In its letter to the Navy, the PWD said that the tourists had been complaining about the issues with the statue and also noted that the artist, Apte, had undertaken some repair work in June.

“You are requested to communicate with the artist of the statue and undertake permanent measures, the letter stated. The BJP has extended its apology over the incident.