College hostels revise menus, explore alternatives as LPG crunch continues

At Utkal University in Bhubaneswar, one of the state’s oldest and largest institutions, dwindling LPG supplies have already forced a shift to firewood and coal-fired stoves to keep hostel messes functional.

Sibasankar Mohanty, the university’s hostel warden, said the the problem is significant. “There are more than 1,500 students in seven hostels. We need at least 22 commercial cylinders a month for each of the bigger hostels and around 14 for smaller ones. Now, some smaller hostels have been clubbed together and most dishes are being cooked on firewood chulhas,” he said.