Common, generic words cannot be monopolised as trade marks: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held that generic and commonly descriptive word can never become trade marks on their own since "words used in everyday language cannot be monopolised".

Justice Tejas Karia made the observation while dismissing an application filed by Yatra Online Limited, which had sought to restrain Mach Conferences and Events Limited from launching services under the marks 'BookMyYatra' and 'BookMyYatra.com'.

The judge held that the expression "Yatra", being synonymous with travel in Hindi, is generic and descriptive in relation to travel services, and "no single entity can claim exclusivity over it".

"Generic or commonly descriptive word can never become trade marks on their own as they never acquire distinctiveness or a secondary meaning. These words do not indicate origin or source. It is settled law that words used in everyday language cannot be allowed to be monopolised," the judge said in an order passed on August 22.

The counsel for Yatra Online claimed that it had built enormous goodwill in its "Yatra" and "Yatra.com" marks since 2006, with over 15 million customers and a turnover of more than Rs 5,600 crore in FY 2023-24. The counsel submitted that the rival mark - BookMyYatra - was deceptively similar and adopted in bad faith to ride on Yatra's reputation. Mach Conferences' counsel opposed the submission, claiming that "Yatra" was a descriptive term used by hundreds of travel operators across India for decades, and that Yatra Online's registrations contained clear disclaimers denying any exclusive right over the word. He added that the prefix "BookMy" gave the marks a distinct character, already common in the online space.