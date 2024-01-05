Home / India News / Company Secretaries required for corporate laws formulation: LS Speaker

Company Secretaries required for corporate laws formulation: LS Speaker

Birla mentioned about the complexities in the processes of corporate governance and the amendments that are made therein, and urged industry experts to help in capacity building

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Company secretaries have a major role to play in the country's corporate governance structure in the country and their expertise is required for better formulation of corporate laws, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

He was speaking at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) national awards for excellence in corporate governance function in the national capital.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The ICSI and its members have a major role to play in the formulation of Corporate Governance Structure of the country as the wisdom and expertise of company secretaries is required for the better formulation of corporate laws," Birla was quoted as saying in a release issued by the ICSI.

Birla mentioned about the complexities in the processes of corporate governance and the amendments that are made therein, and urged industry experts to help in capacity building.

According to him, the excellence of corporate governance depends on company secretaries, as through their work they ensure transparency in the system for the benefit of consumers and shareholders alike.

ICSI President Manish Gupta said with governance moving beyond the confines of board rooms, corporate stewardship and corporate citizenship have become the focal areas for businesses the world over.

Birla unveiled seven publications at the function.

ICSI has more than 70,000 practising company secretaries and over 2.5 lakh students.

Also Read

Rededicate to better corporate governance: FM tells company secretaries

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Voda-Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

New secretaries appointed to parliamentary affairs, IT, telecom ministries

How many secretaries were OBC from 2004 to 2014: JP Nadda replies to Rahul

Aug 5, Jan 22, and more: There are new special days on India's calendar

Indian Olympic Association appoints ex-IPL official Raghuram Iyer as CEO

PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha on Jan 29, over 10 million registrations so far

Almost 200 people falling prey to cyber frauds every day: Delhi Police

Gems, jewellery industry to help Maha become $1 trn economy by 2030: Dy CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Om BirlaInstitute of Company Secretaries of Indiacorporate governanceLok Sabha

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story