Home / India News / Confident Justice Kant will reinforce constitutional values: Kharge

Confident Justice Kant will reinforce constitutional values: Kharge

Justice Kant, who has been part of several landmark verdicts took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Justice Surya Kant's elevation to the post of Chief Justice of India comes at a critical juncture for the justice system, and expressed confidence that under his leadership, constitutional values, and public trust in the rule of law will be further reinforced.

Justice Kant, who has been part of several landmark verdicts, including on abrogation of Article 370 removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on Monday. He succeeded Justice B R Gavai.

"Extending my warm wishes to Justice Surya Kant on taking oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. His elevation marks the beginning of a 14-month tenure at a critical juncture for our justice system," Kharge said on X.

"I am confident that under his leadership, Constitutional values, institutional strength, and public trust in the rule of law will be further reinforced, advancing the promise of justice for every citizen," the Congress chief said.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Kant at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the senior leaders who attended the ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Justice Surya Kant sworn-in as 53rd CJI: Key verdicts delivered by him

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas holiday: What'll be open, closed in Delhi?

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd CJI, to serve till February 2027

Parliamentary panel to review mushrooming coaching centres, related laws

India Gate air protest turns chaotic as Delhi Police hit with pepper spray

Topics :mallikarjun khargechief justices of IndiaChief Justice of India

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story