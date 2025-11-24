Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas holiday: What'll be open, closed in Delhi?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that Wednesday, November 25, will be a public holiday in the national capital, on the occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

The event, which was earlier listed as a restricted holiday, has now been given the status of a full public holiday, meaning schools, colleges, and government offices in Delhi will remain closed. The day is observed across India with prayers, public events, community gatherings, and remembrance ceremonies.

Announcing the notification earlier on X, Gupta wrote, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”

What will be closed in Delhi on November 25? According to the government notification, several government and private institutions will remain shut on Tuesday. Here's a list of institutions that will remain closed in Delhi: Government departments: According to a PTI report, all Delhi government offices and departments will stay closed on November 25. Schools and colleges: All government schools and colleges, and many private institutions, are expected to remain shut in view of the public holiday. Students and parents are advised to check the school/college website for more updates on the holiday. What will remain open? Despite the public holiday, some essential services will function as usual:

Banks: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) holiday schedule, both public and private sector banks in Delhi will remain open, and customers can visit branches for regular services. ALSO READ: Bank holiday update: Will banks be shut for Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 25? Public transport: All bus services, metro trains, and other public transport facilities will operate on their standard schedule to ensure smooth movement across Delhi. Shaheedi Diwas holidays in Noida and Gurugram According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has revised the Shaheedi Diwas holiday, shifting it from November 24 to November 25, for all state government departments and offices.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has announced November 25 as a restricted holiday to observe the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. A major state-level programme is scheduled to take place in Kurukshetra to honour the historic event. Who was Guru Tegh Bahadur? Guru Tegh Bahadur is honoured with the title Hind Ki Chadar, meaning 'Shield of India', and is remembered as one of the bravest leaders in Sikh history. In 1675, he willingly sacrificed his life to protect the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits, who were being oppressed during the rule of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He was executed in Chandni Chowk, and his martyrdom is observed throughout the country.