A group of protesters demonstrating at India Gate over rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR allegedly used pepper spray on police personnel when officers tried to remove them from the spot on Sunday, the Delhi Police said.

According to the police, some protesters were carrying posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma , who was recently killed in an encounter. The police said trouble began when the group attempted to block the road.

“When they tried to block the road, the police tried to remove them, but they sprayed pepper spray on the police personnel and tried to attack them. The police are now taking legal action against them,” the Delhi Police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told news agency PTI, “This was very unusual. For the first time, protesters used pepper spray on officers managing traffic and law and order.” ALSO READ: Delhi chokes as AQI hits severe levels, fog worsens pollution across region Officials said three to four personnel suffered injuries after they were sprayed in the eyes and face. They are undergoing treatment at RML Hospital. How did the protest obstruct emergency movement? A senior police officer said the protest had blocked the way for ambulances and medical staff near C-Hexagon. “We tried to explain to them that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare,” the officer said.

Police added that protesters broke barricades, moved onto the road and sat down, prompting officers to intervene. What are clean-air groups saying about Delhi’s pollution crisis? The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, which supported the demonstration, issued a statement criticising the government’s handling of the city’s severe air quality. The group said the worsening pollution levels pose a “serious risk” to public health, adding that authorities continue to rely on short-term steps such as water sprinkling, cloud seeding and spraying near AQI stations instead of focusing on long-term solutions. ALSO READ: Delhi pollution: SC seeks response on efficiency of AQI monitoring stations It said, “When the state makes the air itself poisonous, it becomes necessary for people to unite and raise their voices for their own survival.”

Why are protesters linking pollution to development policies? The protesters also linked pollution to the current development model, claiming large mining projects, forest clearances and infrastructure expansion in fragile regions are worsening environmental damage, causing displacement and triggering extreme weather events. It alleged that when people raise these concerns, the government “responds with suppression”, including detentions, restrictions and attempts to silence activists. Has India Gate seen similar protests recently? A similar pollution protest was held at India Gate on November 9, where students, parents and environmental groups displayed placards reading “I miss breathing”, “Right to live, not just survive” and “Delhi is injurious to health”.