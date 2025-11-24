Home / India News / Parliamentary panel to review mushrooming coaching centres, related laws

Parliamentary panel to review mushrooming coaching centres, related laws

The standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also examine impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leverage of emerging technology on education and student

Classroom, Class, Students, Student, Class 10 board, Class 10 board, Board Exam
The panel will review proliferation of coaching centres to support students in competitive examinations. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid rising student suicides due to stress, a parliamentary committee has decided to review the "proliferation" of coaching centres to support students in competitive examinations and the social issues arising from it.

The standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also examine impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leverage of emerging technology on education and student.

According to a recent Lok Sabha bulletin, the standing committee has also decided the review of PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) during the year 2025-26.

The panel will review proliferation of coaching centres to support students in competitive examinations, social issues arising from it and existing legislation on the matter, the bulletin said.

There have been cases of students enrolled in coaching institutes ending their lives in recent years due to study pressure, with several cases reported in Rajasthan's Kota city alone, which is known as the "coaching capital of India".

The Ministry of Education had earlier this year set up a nine-member panel to examine issues relating to coaching and the emergence of "dummy schools" besides the effectiveness and fairness of entrance examinations.

The panel is studying the effectiveness and fairness of competitive entrance examinations in the context of the school education system and their influence on the growth of the coaching industry.

During the year, the parliamentary panel will also examine the "current practices and policies" regarding school closure.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the committee will also review the functioning and performance of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as also efforts to promote education of linguistic and religious minorities.

The panel will also seek details on the Education Ministry's "efforts" to create a Higher Education Council of India (HECI).

A bill to set up a higher education regulator, which will replace bodies such as the UGC, is listed for introduction in the Winter session of Parliament, set to commence on December 1.

The HECI which was proposed in the new National Education Policy, looks to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

While the UGC oversees non-technical higher education, the AICTE oversees technical education, and the NCTE is the regulatory body for teachers' education.

The parliamentary panel will also review study of Indological academic traditions and its impact on current education system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd CJI, to serve till February 2027

India Gate air protest turns chaotic as Delhi Police hit with pepper spray

Delhi chokes as AQI hits severe levels, fog worsens pollution across region

PM Modi returns after 3-day visit to South Africa for G20 summit

Premium

Hisar advocate to Chief Justice of India: The making of Justice Surya Kant

Topics :coachingsuicidesstudent suicide

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story