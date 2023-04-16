Home / India News / Cong has sent feelers, won't contact PM Modi, Shah: Jagadish Shettar

In a big jolt to the BJP in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and influential Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar, who announced his resignation, stated on Sunday that the Congress has sent feelers

Hubballi (Karnataka)
Cong has sent feelers, won't contact PM Modi, Shah: Jagadish Shettar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
In a big jolt to the BJP in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and influential Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar, who announced his resignation, stated on Sunday that the Congress has sent feelers.

Speaking to reporters here on his next move, Shettar claimed that all options were open for him now. "I am discussing with my well-wishers on which decision is suitable for me. Though Congress leaders have not contacted him yet, he will discuss with his close circles about joining the Congress."

When asked about whether he will contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the matter, Shettar said that he would not make any attempts to reach out to either PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "They are holding the positions of Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. They should know what is happening," he stated.

Shettar said that the seniors who have built the party are being intentionally disrespected, humiliated, and looked down upon. This will hurt the party. Few have taken things for granted in the state. "They don't have the courtesy to hold talks with seniors," he said.

Shettar stated that the BJP is finishing off the Lingayat leadership in the country. "The developments convey that it is happening," he added.

"I don't know whether PM Modi Ji knows this or not, the persons who are sent to Karnataka as in-charge and few leaders have decided that the BJP should not come to power in the Assembly polls. Anyhow, it is left now. The BJP party is being sacrificed for vested interests," he said.

Shettar represents the Hubballi-Dharwad (Central) constituency. The development is seen as a major jolt to the BJP. Recently Laxman Savadi, who was denied ticket from Athani constituency, joined the Congress and has been fielded as a candidate from the same constituency.

Congress is eagerly waiting to pull in Jagadish Shettar, a seasoned politician, who has a clean image. The development would affect the prospectus of BJP in north and central Karnataka region.

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

