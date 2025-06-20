Home / India News / Cong leaders detained ahead of PM Modi's visit to Odisha, OPCC slams move

Cong leaders detained ahead of PM Modi's visit to Odisha, OPCC slams move

Odisha Police detained several Congress workers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Friday.

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi
After reaching the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in the afternoon, Modi will join a 'Triranga Yatra' and later address a public meeting in Delhi
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Odisha Police detained several Congress workers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Friday.

Among those put under preventive detention are Syed Yashir Nawaz, general secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), and four other youth leaders.

They are currently being held at the Capital police station here, an official said. 

ALSO READ: Mohan Charan Majhi's govt puts industry on fast track, jobs trail in Odisha 

In a statement, the OPCC condemned the detention of its leaders.

"Modi is coming to Bhubaneswar for the first anniversary celebrations of the BJP state government in Odisha. Why are they afraid of Congress leaders?" asked Yashir.

He added that the party will not be intimidated by such actions.

"We will intensify our fight against the BJP government in the interest of the people of Odisha, and we are not afraid of arrests," he asserted. 

After reaching the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in the afternoon, Modi will join a 'Triranga Yatra' and later address a public meeting.

Around two lakh people are expected to attend Modi's programmes, both at Janata Maidan and in the roadshow, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.

He also said the PM will launch development projects worth Rs 19,000 crore, including over Rs 2,750 railway projects.

Other projects, which will be launched by the prime minister, include drinking water and irrigation, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, and national highways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madurai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag

Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

Andaman to get 5-star resorts, yacht marina in tourism overhaul: Chief secy

Pune Palkhi 2025: Check routes, traffic updates, safety guidelines and more

Topics :Narendra ModiOdisha

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story