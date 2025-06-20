Home / India News / Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said her government is likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for the redevelopment of 675 slum clusters in the national capital

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that demolishing houses was not her government's aim (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the Delhi government is considering studying Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment in the national capital.

Gupta also claimed that some people were spreading misinformation regarding the demolition of slum clusters in Delhi.

"If you construct a house near a railway line, the chief minister will not save you. I urge people to think about safety and security. If a railway accident happens or someone dies on the railway track, who will be responsible?" she said.

Gupta asserted that demolishing houses was not her government's aim. "But it should not happen that we keep on giving homes and people do not vacate slums," she added.

The chief minister said her government is likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for the redevelopment of 675 slum clusters in the national capital.

The redevelopment of Dharavi, a vast slum sprawl in the heart of Mumbai, will be carried out through a special purpose vehicle set up through a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government.

When asked about the Anti-Corruption Branch summons to former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia in the classroom construction case, she said, "Everyone will have to face the music. Arvind Kejriwal will also have to return from Punjab. We do not want fugitive leaders."  Sisodia appeared before the ACB for questioning on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madurai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

Andaman to get 5-star resorts, yacht marina in tourism overhaul: Chief secy

Pune Palkhi 2025: Check routes, traffic updates, safety guidelines and more

PM Modi to join massive International Yoga Day event in Andhra on June 21

Topics :Delhi governmentDelhiRekha GuptaDharaviSlum development

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story