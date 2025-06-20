Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the Delhi government is considering studying Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment in the national capital.

Gupta also claimed that some people were spreading misinformation regarding the demolition of slum clusters in Delhi.

"If you construct a house near a railway line, the chief minister will not save you. I urge people to think about safety and security. If a railway accident happens or someone dies on the railway track, who will be responsible?" she said.

Gupta asserted that demolishing houses was not her government's aim. "But it should not happen that we keep on giving homes and people do not vacate slums," she added.