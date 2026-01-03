Home / India News / Congress to launch nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from Jan 10

Congress to launch nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from Jan 10

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, or VB-G RAM G, was passed with a voice vote amid protests in the Rajya Sabha on December 18, hours after the Lok Sabha cleared it

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 4:47 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from January 10 to February 25 to demand the withdrawal of the VB G-RAM-G Act, and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, the right to work, and the authority of panchayats.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh said through the new VBG RAM G Act, the Centre has ensured complete centralisation as employment will no longer be a right under the new Act, which will be challenged in court.

On whether the states ruled by the INDIA bloc constituents would not implement the new Act or oppose it, Venugopal said the Congress would hold consultations with all the alliance partners on the way forward.

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill, making it an Act, which seeks to replace the rural employment law, MGNREGA, guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment per rural household every financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsMGNREGACongress

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

