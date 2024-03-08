Home / India News / Congress' second CEC meet on March 11 to discuss candidates for LS polls

Congress' second CEC meet on March 11 to discuss candidates for LS polls

On the Congress CEC meetings, the party's General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "CEC will discuss all seats. Final decisions will be taken wherever possible

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress party's second Election Committee meeting will be held on March 11 in Delhi to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the party headquarters for a Central Election Committee meeting to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said "We had the first central election committee regarding the parliament candidates. We finalised seats from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep. The procedure is going on; formal announcement will be made very soon."

When asked if he will be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the spokesperson will speak.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "It was a good discussion. Discussion was held on all the seats. As soon as CEC decides, you will be told. Whatever decision is taken AICC will brief."

After the meeting, Congress leader Deepak Babaria said that the discussion was held and it was CEC's opinion that a discussion should be held on March 11."

On the Congress CEC meetings, the party's General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "CEC will discuss all seats. Final decisions will be taken wherever possible. CEC is the highest body that deliberates on and finalises candidates."

On seat sharing, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that you will get good news by tomorrow.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the chairperson of the committee and its members include former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress panel tasked with preparing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has prepared the draft, which will now be discussed by the Congress Working Committee

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

Also Read

Highlights: Cong, BRS have an alliance built on basis of scams, says PM

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

LS polls highlights: Cong's poll body meets to finalise candidates

LS polls highlights: Had apologised to PM, says Pragya after ticket denied

Ahead of polls, Bangladesh Nationalist Party holds massive protest in Dhaka

Govt extends subsidy on LPG for Ujjwala beneficiaries upto 12 refills

Delhi LG Saxena orders termination of two non-official members of DUSIB

Aiming for 10% share of global ATMP/OSAT market in 5 yrs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

CGST Commissionerate busts syndicate involved in Rs 1,000 cr ITC fraud

Sena Vs Sena: SC questions speaker's verdict, summons original records

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressNationalist Congress PartyLok Sabha electionsOpposition parties

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story