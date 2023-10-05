Home / India News / Not even single drop of additional water to be shared with any state: Mann

Not even single drop of additional water to be shared with any state: Mann

He further informed that the state cabinet has approved the name of Gurminder Singh for the advocate general's (AG) post

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Mann said this after chairing an emergency meeting of the cabinet at his residence here.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said not even a single drop of additional water will be shared with any other state at any cost.

He further informed that the state cabinet has approved the name of Gurminder Singh for the advocate general's (AG) post.

Mann said this after chairing an emergency meeting of the cabinet at his residence here.

Though no official agenda of the meeting was released, the council of ministers discussed the Sutlej-Yamuna-Link (SYL) canal issue.

Mann said the name of Gurminder Singh was approved for the AG's post at the cabinet meeting.

"Also, the SYL issue was discussed at the meeting ... not even a single drop of additional water will be shared with any other state at any cost ... convening the monsoon session (of the state Assembly) soon was also discussed ... approval to several pro-people decisions was given," the chief minister wrote on X.

The meeting came a day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab that was allocated for the construction of a part of the SYL canal.

All political parties in Punjab asserted on Wednesday that the state does not have a single drop of additional water to share with any other state.

However, political parties in Haryana welcomed the apex court's directions, saying the people of the state have been waiting to get SYL water for years.

During the hearing in the matter on Wednesday, the top court asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab that was allocated for the construction of a part of the SYL canal and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul also asked the Centre to actively pursue the mediation process in order to resolve the festering dispute between Punjab and Haryana over the construction of the canal.

The SYL canal was conceptualised for effective allocation of water from the Ravi and Beas rivers. The project envisaged a 214-km canal, of which a 122-km stretch was to be constructed in Punjab and the remaining 92 km in Haryana.

Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the construction work in 1982, shelved it subsequently.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

SC directs Centre to look into mediation process over SYL canal dispute

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Punjab govt to eradicate all issues inherited from previous govts: CM Mann

Rajasthan MLA Hudla polishes shoes, says politicians are public servants

Fresh violence breaks out in Manipur's Imphal Valley, two houses torched

ED conducts raid at premises of Congress' Manjunath Gowda in Karnataka

BJP has been 'sleeping' for the last 4 years: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Priyanka Gandhi to address public rally in poll-bound MP's Dhar today

Topics :Bhagwant MannPunjab GovernmentPunjab

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story