LG seeks rpt from DG Prisons over 'non-provision' of insulin to CM Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the Director General (DG) of Prisons to submit a 'factual and comprehensive' report into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) allegations that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not provided insulin in Tihar jail. The Delhi LG also assured that no laxity with regards to CM Kejriwal's health would be tolerated.

According to a statement from Raj Niwas issued on Thursday night, the LG expressed concern over reports based on statements by the ministers and ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders alleging non-provision of insulin to CM Kejriwal.

"Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail & purported "conspiracies" against him," the Raj Niwas said in a post on X.

"Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hrs," it said.

The Raj Niwas further said, "Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM's health will be tolerated."

Earlier on Thursday, ED's Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain submitted that Kejriwal is consuming mangoes, sweets, tea with high sugar, aaloo poori, etc., a diet that increases sugar levels. This, the ED has claimed, is to prepare the ground for seeking bail.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja has called for a report from the jail authorities and listed the matter for Friday at 2 PM. Kejriwal's counsel submitted that they were withdrawing the application seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conferencing. Counsel said that they would file a better application.

Special counsel for ED submitted that Kejriwal was taking mangoes, sweets, tea with sugar, and poori home-cooked food as per the prescribed diet chart.Advocate Vivek Jain Counsel for Kejriwal opposed the contention of ED. He said that some toffee and other things are given to diabetics to maintain their sugar levels.

ED's counsel said that they (the accused) are making grounds for bail. Kejriwal's counsel said that ED is making a statement for the media. The court said that it would call for a report from jail authorities. The court asked counsel for Kejriwal to file a prescribed diet chart.

The court has listed the matter for a hearing on Friday at 2 PM.On April 16, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the court, seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conferencing. It was claimed that his blood sugar was fluctuating, and he wanted to consult his regular doctor.

Kejriwal's counsel had submitted before the court that his blood sugar level is fluctuating and went down to 46. In this situation, he should be allowed to consult his doctor three times a week, counsel Vivek Jain submitted. Kejriwal's counsel questioned the ED opposing him when he was taking care of his health.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said that to control his sugar level, Arvind Kejriwal takes 54 units of insulin every day. "These many units of insulin are taken by those who have severe diabetes. What food you eat and which exercise you do are all necessary for a diabetic patient," she said while addressing a press conference.

"That's the reason the court has allowed him to have home-made food. But the BJP with the help of its ancillary institution, ED, is trying to deteriorate the health of Arvind Kejriwal and try to stop his home-made food. ED said in court that Arvind Kejriwal is having sweet tea and eating sweets, it's a blatant lie," she added.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED about the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The trial court, on April 15, extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 23. The ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.