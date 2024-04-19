LIVE: Delhi LG seeks report from DG prisons over 'non-provision' of insulin to CM Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed the Director General (DG) of Prisons to submit a 'factual and comprehensive' report into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not provided insulin in Tihar jail. The Delhi LG also assured that no laxity with regards to CM Kejriwal's health would be tolerated. "Shri VK Saxena @LtGovDelhi has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non provision of insulin to Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail & purported "conspiracies" against him," the Raj Niwas said in a post on X. The United States of America (US) vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a Palestinian bid to be granted full membership of the United Nations. The resolution got 12 votes in its favour, with Switzerland and the UK abstaining and the US casting its veto in the the 15-nation council. The resolution would have recommended to the 193-member UN General Assembly that the State of Palestine be admitted to membership in the United Nations. In order to be adopted, the draft resolution requires at least nine Council members voting in its favour, with no vetoes by any of its five permanent members China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The Centre has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi as the next Chief of the Indian Navy. Tripathi will assume his new office on April 30. Prior to taking over as vice chief of the Naval Staff, Tripathi served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.
Emirates again halts local flight check-in as UAE recovers from record rains
Long-haul carrier Emirates says it is halting local check-in for passengers traveling on its flights as the wider United Arab Emirates tries to recover from record-setting rains this week.
Israel hits military position In Syria's South
Israeli strikes targeted a Syrian army position in the country's south, a war monitor said, as US media reported Israel had carried out hits on its arch-rival Iran. Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the strikes, which he attributed to Israel, "targeted a radar installation of the Syrian army" between the provinces of Sweida and Daraa provinces.
5 Japanese workers narrowly escape suicide bombing that targeted their vehicle in Pakistan
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vest near a van carrying Japanese autoworkers, who narrowly escaped the attack Friday that wounded three bystanders in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said. The van had been heading to an industrial area where the five Japanese nationals worked at Pakistan Suzuki Motors, local police chief Arshad Awan said.
Fossils of possibly largest snake to ever have lived found in Kutch: Study
Fossils recovered from Kutch in Gujarat may have belonged to the spine of one of the largest snakes to ever have lived, according to new research from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. Investigators discovered 27 "mostly well-preserved" bones forming the snake's spinal column, or vertebra, with some connections still intact from the Panandhro Lignite Mine.
India likely to deliver first batch of BrahMos missiles to Philippines today
India is set to deliver the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines today, over two years after inking a $375 million deal to supply the weapon systems with the Southeast Asian country, people familiar with the matter said. It would be the first export of the BrahMos missile by India.
Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi appointed as next chief of Indian Navy
The Centre has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi as the next Chief of the Indian Navy. Tripathi will assume his new office on April 30. Prior to taking over as vice chief of the Naval Staff, Tripathi served as the flag officer commanding-in-chief, Western Naval Command.
US vetoes widely supported UNSC resolution on Palestinian statehood
The US vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a Palestinian bid to be granted full membership of the United Nations. The resolution got 12 votes in its favour, with Switzerland and the UK abstaining and the US casting its veto in the the 15-nation council.
